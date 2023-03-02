PM Modi Asks BJP Workers To Turn On Flash On Their Phones. Here's Why

PM Narendra Modi at BJP headquaters in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today joined the supporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi after the stellar performance of the BJP in the Northeast election results. While addressing the BJP supporters, he thanked the hardworking party workers and requested them to open the flashlight of their mobile phones in honour of the people of the Northeast.

"In honour of the people of the Northeast, I urge you to turn on the flashlight on your phones," he said.

When the crowd followed what PM Modi asked them to do, he said that "this way you people have given respect to the people of the Northeastern states. You people have also honoured Northeastern nationalism in this way. It is also an honour of the path of growth."

"This light is in honour of the people of the Northeast and their pride. I thank you all," he said.

Thanking the people of the three states the PM further said that "I humbly thank the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. These people have blessed the BJP and its allies. Besides, I congratulate the BJP Karyakartas of these three states.It isn't easy to work in the Northeast, and therefore a special thank is due to them."

"There wasn't much discussion in Delhi and other parts of the country when the results were out from the Northeast region. The discussion was about the violence during the elections," the PM added.

In expressing his and his party's love for the Northeast, PM Modi stated, "the Northeast is neither far from Delhi nor from the heart."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has delivered a stellar performance in the northeast election results. The party has returned to power in Tripura by getting an absolute majority. It has won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 percent.

In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP alliance bagged 37 seats in the 60-member assembly, securing a straight second term in office in the state. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP emerged victorious in 25 and 12 constituencies, respectively.

In Meghalaya, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party in the state, clinching 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27. However, it fell short of gaining a majority in the 60-member assembly, even as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad K. Sangma, sought the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in forming the new government.



(With inputs from agencies)