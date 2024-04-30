Sugar Cosmetics' COO Shares Pic Of Pani Puri Being Sold For Rs 333 At Mumbai Airport, Internet Reacts

The snack is usually sold by roadside vendors and a plate costs approximately Rs 20-40.

Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founder and COO of Sugar Cosmetics took to X on Monday to express shock after he saw a plate of 'paani puri' being sold for Rs 333 at the Mumbai airport. Notably, the savoury snack is one of the favourite street foods of India, loved by all age groups. The snack is usually sold by roadside vendors and a plate costs approximately Rs 20-40.

However, the snack being sold at a price ten times higher than the usual rate at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) has left internet users astonished.

''Real estate is expensive for food stalls at the CSIA Mumbai airport - but I didn't know THIS expensive,'' Mr Mukherjee wrote while sharing pics of pani puri, dahi puri and sev puri. All three dishes had eight pieces each and were priced at ₹333 for a plate.

Real estate is expensive for food stalls at the CSIA Mumbai airport - but I didn't know THIS expensive 👀 pic.twitter.com/JRFMw3unLu — Kaushik Mukherjee (@kaushikmkj) April 29, 2024

The post got a lot of mixed responses from X users. While some expressed astonishment, others speculated about the reasons behind the high pricing at airports.

One user wrote, ''At airports, everything is so expensive, from a simple water bottle to a cup of tea and a plate of idli even. Can't get the reason.''

Another commented, ''Daytime robbing... They take it for granted. If you can afford an air ticket of 50K, why not pay 333 for a pani puri... 100 for a coffee, 200 for a dosa... Who will want to address this fleecing?.. Rules have to change. Till then eat to fill from outside....''

A third added, ''Airport food fares are disproportionate to the quality & quantity of food they offer - knowledge derived after many such experiences. If you can hold your hunger for 3-4 hrs (domestic flight), good enough. Else carry some munchies.''

A fourth explained saying, ''System drives the price points. Its airport share, maintenance charges, operation, utility bills, salaries, at the end the shop will make only 33 rs out of 333.''

'Pani Puri' is a snack which consists of small round-shaped hollow bread which is deep-fried and filled with a mixture of potatoes, chickpeas, spices, flavoured water, and tamarind.