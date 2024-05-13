Sudha Murty Calls Motherhood ''Rewarding'', Says Akshata And Rohan Are Her ''Greatest Blessings''

The picture features her two children,Akshata and Rohan, and husband NR Narayana Murthy.

Mother's Day, a special occasion to honour and appreciate mothers was celebrated worldwide yesterday. Social media was abuzz with adorable posts highlighting the unbreakable bond that a child and mother share. Engineer-turned-philanthropist Sudha Murty, who was recently nominated as a Rajya Sabha member, also marked Mother's Day by sharing an old family picture on X. The picture featured her two children, Akshata and Rohan, and husband NR Narayana Murthy.

In the caption of her post, Ms Murty said that motherhood has been "very rewarding" for her and called her two children ''her greatest blessings.''

''Motherhood has been very rewarding for me. My kids, Akshata and Rohan, are my greatest blessings. Instilling the right values in them is what I have always focused on,'' she wrote while sharing the picture.

Motherhood has been very rewarding for me. My kids, Akshata and Rohan, are my greatest blessings. Instilling the right values in them is what I have always focused on. pic.twitter.com/2otsnzwZFV — Smt. Sudha Murty (@SmtSudhaMurty) May 12, 2024

Her daughter Akshata, who is a businesswoman, fashion designer and venture capitalist, is married to Rishi Sunak, who is the current Prime Minister of Britain.

Meanwhile, her son Rohan Murty, has a PhD in Computer Science from Harvard University and is a computer scientist-turned-entrepreneur. He has an undergraduate degree in Computer Science from Cornell University. Mr Murty is also the founder of the digital transformation company Soroco, which works with global corporations to streamline office tasks. He is based in Bengaluru.

Notably, Ms Murty, 73, the former chairperson of Infosys Foundation and the author of several books, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on International Women's Day. She took oath as Rajya Sabha MP in the presence of her husband NR Narayana Murthy on March 14.

She has been honoured with numerous awards, including the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2023. She is also renowned for her contribution to Kannada and English literature and is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Padma Shri (2006).

Ms Murty, who was the first woman engineer to have worked with TELCO, is famously known to have provided the seed capital of ₹10,000 from her emergency funds to her husband N R Narayana Murthy to start Infosys, which now has a market cap of over USD 80 billion.