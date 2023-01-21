'Stunt Performed By Professionals': Nagaland Minister Shares Hilarious Post

The image was shared by the minister on his Twitter handle.

The Minister of Tribal Affairs for Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along, is renowned for his scathing yet lovable sense of humour. He regularly updates his admirers and followers on his personal life, his own advice, and the splendour of his state. On Saturday, the minister shared a picture of himself on his official Twitter handle, along with a disclaimer.

The 41-year-old minister posted a picture of himself playing tug of war with a few friends in an event. In a tug of war, two teams pull on opposing ends of a rope until one drags the other over a defined line. This game pits two teams against each other in a test of strength.

He posted this image to Twitter with a caption that included a comment on the upcoming assembly election in his home state.

Stunt performed by professionals only. Don't imitate it without a photographer nearby.😜



Disclaimer: Pic is not related to Nagaland Legislative Election in any way!🥴 pic.twitter.com/WZWLMrFRBa — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) January 21, 2023

However, assembly polls will be held in Nagaland on February 27, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 2. The term of the Nagaland Assembly ends on March 12. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is in power in Nagaland. The BJP is the junior partner in the government in Nagaland. The Congress had long been a dominant player in the northeast, before the BJP's rise to power at the centre gradually relegated it to a pale shadow of itself. BJP president J P Nadda, in his recent address at the party's national executive, called upon its members to ensure the victory of the party in all the nine state Assembly polls scheduled for this year. He noted that the year is crucial in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.