Study Suggests People Who Spend Time In Greenery Use Less Medicine

Exposure to natural environments is thought to be beneficial for human health.

Who doesn't love nature's greenery? Each person does. It improves your mood, enhances the appearance of a landscape, and provides a sense of fresh air for breathing. A recent Finnish study confirmed the feel-good factor associated with greenery. It suggests that frequent visits to green areas like parks and gardens may help lower prescription drug consumption.

The study was published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Researchers from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, Tampere University in Finland, and the University of Eastern Finland have said that "higher frequency of green space visits was associated with lower frequency of psychotropic, antihypertensive, and asthma medication use, and the association was not dependent on socioeconomic status."

The researchers used information from almost 6,000 people living in Helsinki, utilising prescription drugs for ailments including anxiety, sleeplessness, depression, high blood pressure, and asthma as a proxy for their overall health.

The researchers state that there is conflicting evidence about the health benefits of exposure to natural areas.

However, talking about how this study might affect research, practice, or policy, the researchers stated, "Mounting scientific evidence supporting the health benefits of nature exposure is likely to increase the supply of high-quality green spaces in urban environments and promote their active use. This might be one way to improve health and welfare in cities."