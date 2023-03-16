Study On Brain Of Anxious Dogs Shows How Changes Are Close To Humans

Humans and anxious dogs share comparable mental states.

Humans and dogs have been partners for many compelling reasons for many years. In addition to understanding human speech, dogs may also have a hereditary propensity for exuberance. As both humans and dogs are social animals, the collaboration is advantageous to both sides.

Not only do humans and dogs have similar feelings during happy times, but they also have similar minds when they are anxious. In a recently released study in PLOS One, brain scans of anxious and non-anxious dogs were compared, and the results were then connected with behaviour.

Anxiety is a common disease within human psychiatric disorders and has also been described as a frequently occurring neuropsychiatric problem in dogs.

Researchers from Ghent University in Belgium discovered that the nervous dogs not only have significant brain changes linked to their anxiety, but that these differences are also identical to those found in humans with anxiety disorders.

Dogs have been developed into man's best friend as a result of domestication, co-evolution, and selective breeding, among other influences. One of the most adored and varied animal species in existence, dogs continue to bring people joy, companionship, and usefulness all across the world.

The findings of this study will aid dog owners in understanding how worried their dogs are and in ensuring that they are given the appropriate medication at the appropriate time.