ISRO To Launch New Rocket From Sriharikota Tomorrow: 5 Points

The SSLV-D2 will attempt to put three satellites into a 450 km circular orbit during its 15 minute flight, according to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The three satellites are: ISRO's EOS-07, US-based firm Antaris' Janus-1 and Chennai-based space start up SpaceKidz's AzaadiSAT-2.

Interestingly, AzaadiSAT-2 is an 8.7 kg satellite, which has been developed by 750 girl students from across India who were guided by Space Kidz India.

SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to low earth orbits on 'launch-on-demand' basis. It provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites.

The launch vehicle is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module. It is a 34 metres tall, 2 metres diametre vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 tonnes.