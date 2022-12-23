Spain Passes New Transgender Bill, Allows Anyone To Change Gender Aged 16 And Above

Spanish Equality Minister Irene Montero said, "Trans women are women."

Spain is on course to become one of the first few nations to permit transgender people to change their status with a simple declaration after passing a transgender rights bill that permits anyone over the age of 16 to change their legally registered gender without any medical supervision, according to BBC.

It was approved by 188 lawmakers, while 150 voted against it. It has now moved to the Senate for final approval. If it is left unchanged, it will become law within weeks. According to BBC, the left-leaning Podemos party, which is in a coalition government with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist party, has been pushing for the reform. However, Spain's feminist lobby says "it could erode women's rights".

According to the law, minors between the ages of 14 and 16 must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians and those between the ages of 12 and 13 will require a judge's permission to make the move.

Until recently, applicants had to provide documentation of hormonal treatment for two years and a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, which is the sense that one's biological sex does not match their gender identity. Minors also needed judicial approval, BBC further noted.

Also Read: "Very Important To...": India's First Transgender Judge Has A Suggestion

Spanish Equality Minister Irene Montero said the law "de-pathologises" trans lives and guarantees trans people's rights. She said, "Trans women are women." She has been advocating for gender self-identification and criticised opposition to the law as "transphobia". Members of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist party have criticised the bill. Carmen Calvo, Deputy Prime Minister of Spain, argued, "When gender is asserted over biological sex, it does not seem to me to be a step forward in a progressive direction; it seems to be a step backwards," reported the BBC.

Critics claim that because it permits men who self-identify as women to play women's sports or want to be transferred to women's prisons, the rule could be abused and pose a threat to women's rights. Concerns have also been expressed regarding children's ability to choose their own gender, as per the outlet.