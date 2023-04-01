'South Park' Fans Go Wild As Show Reveals Kenny's Face For First Time In Years

Kenny is usually seen in his signature orange hoodie that covers majority of his face.

Comedy Central's hit show 'South Park' has stunned viewers after showing one of lead character Kenny's face for the first time in more than 10 years.

In the series, Kenny's face is barely ever shown. He is usually seen in his signature orange hoodie that covers the majority of his face except for his eyes and mouth.

However, in one episode, which aired last Tuesday, the cartoon character was seen briefly without his iconic hoodie during a montage in which he and Cartman dream of opening a restaurant. The appearance of the character showed him with perfect blonde hair, donning a pair of aviator-style shades and a T-shirt that read "restaurant owners".

Take a look below:

I dont think non-sp people realise just how much of a huge deal it is when we actually get to see Kenny's face. it's such a rare occurrence that we may as well be seeing a unicorn, but better. LOOK HOW CUTE HE IS pic.twitter.com/RLNnD7Hxoy — Daisy // owl house mode🦉🏠 (@sun_kissin) March 23, 2023

Kenny's surprise appearance sent the internet into a frenzy. Several fans of the show took to Twitter to express their excitement.

"Soo we just not gonna talk about how you see Kenny's face in the new south park," tweeted one user. "Kenny's face being exposed for 0.5 seconds in the newest episode brings joy to my simple life," said another.

A third user wrote, "Woah, can you imagine a full season of Kenny without his hood?" while a fourth commented, "I don't think non-sp [South Park] people realize just how much of a huge deal it is when we actually get to see Kenny's face".

"It's such a rare occurrence that we may as well be seeing a unicorn, but better. LOOK HOW CUTE HE IS," expressed fifth.

Notably, according to New York Post, this recent appearance of Kenny's full face is the 12th time the character's face has been seen since the show began in 1997. The last time that fans were treated to a look underneath Kenny's hoodie was in 2012 during South Park's 16th season.