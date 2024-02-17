Sora Memes Flood X After Sam Altman Introduces Text-To-Video AI Model

The online community has flooded X with Sora memes.

The world of technology is an ever-evolving field, bustling with inventions. In fact, the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being explored every day to enhance the effectiveness of human efforts. With a similar thought in mind, Sam Altman-led OpenAI — the company behind the now-famous ChatGPT — has come up with a new AI model. Named Sora, the tool can be used to create one-minute videos from textual commands. Besides following text instructions, the AI model is also capable of transforming static images into super-realistic and dynamic, in-motion videos.

Although Sora is new in the technological market, the online community has flooded X (formerly Twitter) with hilarious text-to-video suggestions.

While some are inspired by bizarre movie sequences, a few people have referred to the field of sports.

Suggesting a text prompt, an AI enthusiast highlighted a Bollywood scene where Karisma Kapoor played football in tennis athleisure. “Here was my prompt: create a video of a girl playing basketball with a football in a tennis dress on a golf course,” read his hilarious statement.

Here was my prompt: create a video of a girl playing basketball with a football in tennis dress on a golf course pic.twitter.com/hETUdvae8F — Ayush Pranav (@ayushpranav3) February 16, 2024

Noting Ajay Devgan's death-defying and illogical stunts in action movies, another added a suitable text command, “An agile Indian police officer” who shoots a car's tire “causing it to flip over” and “pulls out the driver just as the car flips over him."

"An agile Indian police officer, in denim jeans and a black polo shirt, steps out of a drifting car wearing aviators, he aims his gun and fires at the tires of another car, causing it to flip over. Swiftly, he pulls out the driver just as the car flips over him" pic.twitter.com/Z8WMB5nfXs — cokanestudio (@cokanestudio) February 16, 2024

Salman Khan shaving his beard with a Swiss knife called for a Sora-themed meme too.

Sora will malfunction if it ever tries to recreate this because only bhai can shave his beard with a Swiss knife. pic.twitter.com/YLngu9yLdb — methi lal (@IndieKnopfler) February 17, 2024

Memes related to South films also made their way to social media.

“An indian man grows into a huge giant at multiple locations in the world doing unhinged things” pic.twitter.com/Tee0URErbA — Hari ???????? (@Heyhari_) February 17, 2024

Giving a shout-out to AB de Villers' batting skills, a cricket lover shared a prompt to “make a video in which a player shocks the entire world with his batting.”

My prompt: Make a video in which a player shocks the entire world with his batting.. pic.twitter.com/U7UF3ximsA — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) February 17, 2024

Don't miss this Daler Mehndi one.

pic.twitter.com/CeEU49w1ks — whydahi(Himesh's version) (@vaidehihihaha) February 16, 2024

Pick out your favourite Sora meme from the list.

