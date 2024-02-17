Sora Memes Flood X After Sam Altman Introduces Text-To-Video AI Model

The online community has flooded X with Sora memes.
The world of technology is an ever-evolving field, bustling with inventions. In fact, the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being explored every day to enhance the effectiveness of human efforts. With a similar thought in mind, Sam Altman-led OpenAI — the company behind the now-famous ChatGPT — has come up with a new AI model. Named Sora, the tool can be used to create one-minute videos from textual commands. Besides following text instructions, the AI model is also capable of transforming static images into super-realistic and dynamic, in-motion videos.
Although Sora is new in the technological market, the online community has flooded X (formerly Twitter) with hilarious text-to-video suggestions.
While some are inspired by bizarre movie sequences, a few people have referred to the field of sports.
Suggesting a text prompt, an AI enthusiast highlighted a Bollywood scene where Karisma Kapoor played football in tennis athleisure. “Here was my prompt: create a video of a girl playing basketball with a football in a tennis dress on a golf course,” read his hilarious statement.
Noting Ajay Devgan's death-defying and illogical stunts in action movies, another added a suitable text command, “An agile Indian police officer” who shoots a car's tire “causing it to flip over” and “pulls out the driver just as the car flips over him."
Salman Khan shaving his beard with a Swiss knife called for a Sora-themed meme too.
Memes related to South films also made their way to social media.
Giving a shout-out to AB de Villers' batting skills, a cricket lover shared a prompt to “make a video in which a player shocks the entire world with his batting.”
Don't miss this Daler Mehndi one.
