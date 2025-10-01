Advertisement
OpenAI Launches Sora 2, Its New AI Video App To Rival TikTok And YouTube

OpenAI has launched Sora 2, an advanced AI video model, along with a TikTok-style app that allows users to generate and star in realistic video clips.

Read Time: 2 mins
Sora 2 features swipe-scroll navigation like TikTok, Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

OpenAI has introduced Sora 2, its most advanced AI video generation model to date, along with a new social media app designed to rival platforms like TikTok and YouTube. The app allows users to create high-definition video clips with audio using text prompts and even features a unique tool called Cameos, which lets users insert themselves into AI-generated scenes.

OpenAI said Sora 2 represents a significant leap in the ability of artificial intelligence to produce lifelike video content. The model can now generate synchronized dialogues, sound effects, and realistic, physically accurate motion, making the output more immersive than ever before.

This move positions OpenAI in direct competition with platforms owned by tech giants like Google, Meta, and ByteDance, as it aims to reshape how content is created and shared online.

Here's a point-by-point breakdown of how Sora 2 works and what it offers:

1. Swipe-and-Scroll Interface: Sora 2 features a vertical, swipe-based layout similar to TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

2. AI-Powered Video Creation: Users can generate high-definition videos using simple text prompts, powered by OpenAI's latest video model.

3. Cameo Feature: Users can insert themselves into AI-generated videos through the new "Cameos" feature.

4. Algorithm-Driven Feed:Sora 2 includes personalised recommendations, prioritising content users are likely to engage with.

5. Initial Rollout: The app will launch via Apple's App Store in the U.S. and Canada on an invite-only basis.

6. Focused on Short-Form Content: The app is tailored for short-form video content, targeting platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

7. Competing with Big Players: Sora 2 enters a space where Google's Veo 3 and Meta's AI-generated video tools are gaining traction.

OpenAI, Sora 2, AI Video Generation
NDTV News
