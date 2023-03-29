'Sold Most Of My Cars': Virat Kohli Opens Up About His 'Impulsive' Purchases

Virat Kohli said in a video posted on RCB's social media handles.

Calling the 'impulsive buys', Royal Challengers Bangalore (RBC) star player Virat Kohli on Wednesday said he sold most of the cars that he purchased over the years.

"Most of the cars I used to own were impulsive buys, I ended up hardly driving or travelling in them as well. Beyond a point, I was like this is pointless, so I ended up selling most of them and now we only use what we absolutely need to, it's about being practical," said the Indian cricketer while speaking on RCB's YouTube channel during a recent photoshoot.

Watch the video here:

Behind the Scenes with Virat Kohli at RCB Team Photoshoot



Current playlist, new tattoo, trump cards and more… Know more about the personal side of @imVKohli, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold#ನಮ್ಮRCB#IPL2023pic.twitter.com/nCatZhgFAQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2023



In the same interview, he also revealed his current playlist. "Surprisingly, I have gone a little back in time and I have recently downloaded Arijit Singh's MTV Unplugged playlist. He did an MTV unplugged segment once with some of his best songs and that was like soft-rock, very chill kind of version. I loved those versions," Virat Kohli said in a video posted on Royal Challengers Bangalore's social media handles.

He also revealed two batters that he regards as the 'Greatest of All Time', saying that they changed the dynamics of cricket completely. "I have always taken two names, Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Viv Richards are the GOATs of Cricket. Sachin is my hero. These two have revolutionized batting in their generation and completely change the dynamic of cricket. That is why I feel they are the two greatest."

On being asked what he would say if he shared a table with the retired tennis great Roger Federer and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat said that he would just listen to both of them talking.

"I would just keep quiet and listen to both of them. I do not have much to contribute to that conversation. It would be all about soaking everything in, listening to two of the greatest athletes in the history of sports," said Virat.

Recalling the fun he used to have playing with trump cards as a kid, Virat said that it was one of his favourite things to play with his friends.

"We used to hunt for those cards. Lex Luger (former WWE wrestler), used to be ranked one. There was Giant Gonsalvez (WWE wrestler) as well. It was fun playing with those cards. I also had posters of sportspersons, especially cricketers," said Virat.

RCB will start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home arena, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on April 2.