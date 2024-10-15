'Smiling Excessively': Reddit Post Lists Reasons Why People Don't Get Hired, Internet Reacts

Many Reddit users commented that hiring decisions should prioritise candidates' qualifications.

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged as communities where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, a Reddit user shared a list of bizarre reasons hiring managers might reject qualified candidates, as revealed by his cousin, a hiring manager at a large company.

Surprisingly, these reasons had little to do with a candidate's qualifications or work experience. For instance, being "overly confident" or too attractive - which can be distracting at work - can be grounds for rejection, as per the post. Other unusual reasons include not wearing suitable interview attire, appearing desperate, excessively smiling, and using too many filler words during conversations.

Additionally, seemingly minor etiquette mishaps can also cost candidates the job. Failing to shake hands before an interview or offering a weak handshake can make a negative impression. Furthermore, not asking thoughtful questions to interviewers can also seal a candidate's fate.

''I was surprised by this, as some of these factors are beyond a candidate's control Edit: Folks, I respectfully disagree with my cousin's views. As someone currently navigating the challenges of job recruitment, I find her beliefs to be misguided,'' the Reddit post read.

Many Reddit users expressed shock and commented that hiring decisions should prioritise candidates' qualifications above all else. They argued that factors like confidence, attractiveness, attire, and handshake strength should not influence the hiring process.

One user wrote, ''How unprofessional do you have to be to justify your hiring decisions based on physical attributes like attractiveness or smiling? At this point, HR is hiring solely on "vibes" because none of those reasons are related to qualifications.''

Another said, "Being Overly Confident" and "Smiling Too Much" are both traits required in business development/client-facing roles. One that requires lots of presentations, growing the business, etc. So, I would say these two are required in some industries.''

A third person commented, ''Other reasons I've seen people not get hired. Too young, too old, too nervous, made an off-colour remark, wouldn't fit in with the team, didn't ask good questions, someone wants to hire someone they know, the college they went to, they're wearing a bikini on their Facebook profile pic, too weird, no substance to answers, bad heigyne, swearing in interview, not dressed right, unprepared, turned bright red when answering questions, excessive sweating, being late or no show, someone just didn't like them.''

''As a senior-level professional, some of these are ignorant, and some are just downright absurd. Not employing someone due to involuntary physiological responses in a stressful situation (sweating and turning red) only demonstrates the hiring manager's immaturity and toxic work culture. The God complex is disgusting,'' remarked a fourth.