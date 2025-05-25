Job Applicant Rejected For Not Having 5 Years Experience In 2023-Launched Software

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Reddit post criticizes unrealistic job requirements in hiring practices. User faced rejection for lacking experience with a tool released in 2023. The irony highlights a disconnect between job postings and real-world logic.

A Reddit post has sparked widespread debate by highlighting the absurdity of modern job requirements. The post revealed that the user was rejected from a job for not having five years of experience with a software tool that was only launched in 2023. The irony of requiring expertise that couldn't possibly exist has left many scratching their heads, prompting discussions about the disconnect between hiring practices and reality.

"Applied for a job I was genuinely excited about. One reason I got rejected? “Lack of experience in X.” I Googled it — the tool was released in 2023. The job post also said: Must have 5+ years of experience". "We value adaptability. "Thrives in fast-paced environments.

See the post here:

"So let me get this straight — you want someone with future experience in a brand new tool… but also someone who's adaptable? At this point, job hunting feels like: Company: "Must walk on water." Me: "I can swim." Company: "Sorry, not good enough." This isn't job search fatigue anymore. It's corporate fantasy disguised as hiring. Anyone else run into this nonsense lately?" the user added.

The post went viral, with many professionals chiming in to share their own tales of absurd job requirements or simply expressing their incredulity at the situation.

One user wrote, "Peak corporate logic: ‘You're too early for your own tool."

Another commented, "This. Ghost recruitment or fake post to satisfy internal hiring requirements without actually allowing for other candidates. I would forward the post to someone higher up in the company and say “i was rejected as a candidate because of a requirement that is impossible as this software has not existed for 5 years. I wanted to bring this to your attention as this could negatively impact your ability to fill the roll. If you wanted to be really evil, you could watch the position for if/when they hire. If it's an internal candidate you could raise issue."

A third said, "I've seen job posts demanding 4 years of experience in software that's only 2 years old. It's become a running joke."