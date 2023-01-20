Single-Use Coffee Pods Better For Environment Than We Thought, Says Study

The study compares several ways of making coffee.

The general consensus has been that coffee pods are among the worst types of human waste for the environment and can have long-term negative effects. But something shockingly different from what was previously believed has been found by a new study.

Researchers from the University of Quebec in Canada have discovered that, compared to conventional brewing techniques, single-use coffee pods provide unexpected environmental advantages.

Coffee has long been a necessary component of modern human life, from morning to night. Two billion cups of coffee are reportedly consumed each day around the world. The study offers a fresh understanding of how the most popular beverage in the world affects the environment.

The most often used method for brewing coffee is in pod form, whose market value significantly increased between 2021 and 2022, rising by 24% and raking in $12.33 billion globally.

The research reveals that the coffee pod method is the most environmentally friendly approach to preparing a beverage when compared to conventional filtered coffee and the French press method.

Compared to a traditional coffee machine, instant coffee prepared with pods requires less coffee, and water kettles consume less electricity.

"Paradoxically, this type of coffee does not follow the current consumption trend in North America," study co-author Luciano Rodrigues Viana told the BBC.

The study suggests that to prevent having their capsules sent to a landfill rather than a recycling facility, consumers should also be informed of the capsule recycling choices available in their city. They ought to move to reusable capsules, which is preferable.