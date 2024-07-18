Singer Adele Announces 'Big Break' From Music

"I'm 36 years old. I'm old and grumpy now," Adele said.

Adele has announced that she intends to take an extended hiatus from music following her current series of concerts, the BBC reported.

"My tank is quite empty at the minute," the star told German broadcaster ZDF ahead of a 10-date residency in Munich.

"I don't have any plans for new music at all," she said.

"I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.

"You know, I don't even sing at home at all. How strange is that?"

The star's most recent album was released in 2021, and she has since spent two years performing a weekend residency in Las Vegas, recently finishing her 90th show at the 4,000-seat Caesar's Palace. The residency is set to end in November, and Adele mentioned that the experience has been emotionally exhausting.

"Even though it's a very manageable size of crowd, it's really been an emotional exchange," the British singer said.

"I'm sure I'll feel even more like [that] every night after the shows in Munich. But it's a positive thing. It's just such an exchange of energy."

In June, Adele angrily rebuked an audience member who allegedly shouted "Pride sucks" during one of her shows. "Did you come to my... show and just say that Pride sucks?" she chastised. "Don't be so... ridiculous."

"If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?"

Asked about the incident, the star admitted she was easily riled up. "Everything makes me angry," she told ZDF. "Absolutely everything.

"I'm 36 years old. I'm old and grumpy now."

Her Munich shows will be on a completely different scale compared to the Las Vegas residency, with 74,000 fans expected to attend each night in a specially constructed "pop-up" stadium.

Adele's most recent album is 30, released in November 2021. It topped the UK and US charts and became the biggest-selling album that year in the US after just one day on sale, the Guardian reported.