Shocking Video Shows College Basketball Player Collapsing On Court During Game

Ime Essien tied to get up but couldn't and appeared in considerable pain.

In a shocking incident, a college basketball player collapsed on the court while the match was in progress. The player named Imo Essien was on the defence when he stopped and appeared to sit down. He tried to get back up but couldn't and started to lay down on his back appearing to be in considerable pain, according to Fox News. The incident took place when more than 13 minutes were still left in the basketball game between Old Dominion University and Georgia Southern.

The video posted on Twitter shows a medical personnel talking to Mr Essien who is lying on the floor. Fox News said the basketball player did not lose consciousness and was walked off the court by trainers.

I was just at the GSU, Old Dominion basketball game today and this happened. pic.twitter.com/S8L9viKGwa — Motherpuncher (@Motherpuncher22) January 7, 2023

"Imo Essien was evaluated by the ODU Athletic Training staff along with the GA Southern medical staff. He was responsive throughout and was able to sit with the team for the duration of the game and drove home with the team," the university said in a statement.

"He is in good spirits and will work with the ODU Sports Medicine Staff when they return to Norfolk," the statement further said.

Mr Essien, from Texas, was a high school standout who scored 1,000 points in his career.

The exact reason for his collapse is not known. The incident comes almost a week after National Football League (NFL) player Damar Hamlin collapsed on court after being hit by an opponent.

His team, the Buffalo Bills, was playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2 when Mr Hamlin collided with an opponent. The video from the game showed that Mr Hamlin had been hit in the upper chest area. He was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition for a few days.