''Shell-Shocked'': AR Rahman's Son AR Ameen Escapes Major Accident On Set, Shares Pics

AR Rahman also reacted to his son's post

Music maestro AR Rahman's son AR Ameen recently escaped a shocking accident while shooting for a song on the sets. Mr Ameen took to Instagram to share pictures from the damaged set and revealed details of the horrific incident in a lengthy caption. He said that during the filming of the song, the set's chandeliers, which were suspended by a crane, crashed to the ground and nearly crushed them.

He further wrote that he was not hurt and is safe now, but he's still in shock and is ''unable to recover from the trauma.''

See the post here:

His full post reads as, ''I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera.

The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma.''

AR Rahman reacted to his son's post, writing, ''Miraculous escape,'' while his sister Raheema Rahman commented on the post, ''God's grace, my brother. We are here for you.''

His second sister Khatija Rahman also wrote, "Heartbreaking Ameen. I can't imagine how this would have felt. Our prayers and love are always with you darling. Take care." "Thank God you're ok," singer Harshdeep Kaur commented.

Notably, Mr Ameen is a playback singer and debuted with the 2015 Tamil film, O Kadhal Kanmani. He has since sung songs in various languages, the latest one being "Sooravalli Ponnu".

The incident comes after Bollywood singer Benny Dayal suffered injuries after a drone hit the back of his head during a live concert in Chennai. The singer was performing at the cultural fest of Vellore Institute of Technology when the incident took place.