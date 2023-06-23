'Shehbaz Sharif Is An Embarrassment': Pak PM Trolled After Video Shows Him Snatching Umbrella From Woman Officer

Pakistan PM takes umbrella from woman official

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, is in Paris for the two-day summit of the Global Financing Pact. He is there to make one final attempt to get the money that have been withheld released before the credit line expires the following week.

But rather than his meetings with global leaders such as Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, what is trending now is his video of arriving at Palais Brongniart.

In the video footage that is going viral, Shehbaz Sharif was seen snatching an umbrella from the hands of a female staff member amid a downpour at the Paris Summit.

He grabbed the umbrella, leaving the female officer exposed to the rain.

Watch the video here:



Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Palais Brogniart to attend the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, France. #PMatIntFinanceMootpic.twitter.com/DyV8kvXXqr — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 22, 2023

However, the video has started a debate on social media, leaving Pakistani social media users angry over this rude behaviour by their Prime Minister.

Here are a few Twitter reactions from social media users.

Why did he leave the woman in the rain? Shehbaz sharif is such an embarrassment. Yaaar kis cartoon ko PM bana diya hai inho ne. 😂

pic.twitter.com/kPzOmXSvQG — Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) June 22, 2023