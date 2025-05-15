"Copycat": Pak PM Trolled For Meeting Forces After PM Modi's Adampur Visit

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met the soldiers who participated in a recent military operation against India, in response to India's Operation Sindoor. The news of this meeting was met with memes and brickbats, with internet users trolling Mr Sharif for copying Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Sharif visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot, a day after PM Modi visited Adampur air base in Punjab and interacted with soldiers.

Adampur was among the air force stations that Pakistan attempted to attack on the intervening night of May 9 and 10 after India's "Operation Sindoor". Pakistan claimed that its hypersonic missiles fired from China-made JF-17 fighter jets destroyed India's S-400 air defence system in Adampur. However, India rejected the claim.

After this visit, PM Modi shared a picture of himself saluting the soldiers. But what stood out was the S-400's missile stack in the background, rejecting all claims by Pakistan.

"Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation," PM Modi posted on X.

Mr Sharif has shared similar pictures of his interaction with Pakistani soldiers. But the internet thinks it is a "copy cat" behaviour.

Sala copy cat Shehbaz Sharif 😂 pic.twitter.com/VNa8r4gTxk — Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) May 14, 2025

An X (formerly Twitter) user took a dig at Pakistan and said that the PM visited the army in Sialkot. "Looks like they don't have any air bases left to visit."

Yet another comparison with PM Modi was inevitable.

🚨 Pak dummy PM Shehbaz Sharif and soon to be President of Pakistan Army Chief Gen Mullah Asim Munir visited Pakistan Army in Pasroor, Sialkot.



Trying to keep up with Modi. 😂



Looks like they dont have any air bases left to visit pic.twitter.com/R5tdu5n2VI — The Tradesman (@The_Tradesman1) May 15, 2025

"What clowns they are, just copy paste of Adampur visit of PM Modi but sadly didn't have anything for background except banners..!" wrote another user.

What a clowns they are, just copy paste of Adampur visit of PM Modi but sadly didn't have anything for background except banners..! — Night Watch (@RbA7k) May 15, 2025

Another user drew parallels with failing in an examination and still celebrating.

Exam me fail hone ke baad bhi mithai batna koi inse sikhe😂 — Warriors (@yuvajag) May 14, 2025

A person called out the "low morale of these (Pakistani) soldiers". "Why is their PM trying to copy our PM? Don't they have any brains?"

See the low morale of these soldiers, besides, why is their PM trying to copy our PM? Don't they have any brains? — Neutron Nova (@NeutronNova7) May 15, 2025

India, on the intervening night of May 6 and 7, launched Operation Sindoor, a counterstrike to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. India carried out 24 missile strikes in 25 minutes across nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing 100 terrorists.

The operation further escalated bilateral tensions between the two neighbouring nations. On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement and decided to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea, with effect from 5 pm. Pakistan, however, violated the ceasefire agreement within hours. There have been no reports of cross-border firing since then.