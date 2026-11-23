Artemis Patrick, CEO of Sephora North America, once turned down a job at the beauty retailer because she could not afford to follow its strict dress code. Nearly three decades later, she is leading the same company, marking an unusual journey from rejecting an entry-level opportunity to becoming its top executive. In 1998, Patrick was pursuing her MBA at San Francisco State University when she went in to interview for a role at the duty-free giant DFS in the only category that was hiring: tobacco. Later, a friend introduced her to opportunities at LVMH, the luxury group that had recently acquired Sephora.

"I thought, Oh my gosh, what am I going to be peddling cigarettes? This is crazy. So I [asked] if they had anything else, and she said, well there is this company called Sephora—LVMH just acquired it—and it sells fragrance," Patrick told the 'How Leaders Lead' podcast in a recent episode.

The beauty retailer was hiring for entry-level planning roles, but its dress code proved to be a dealbreaker. At the time, Sephora required employees to wear only black, white or grey outfits. Patrick, who was a student, said her wardrobe was filled with patterned dresses, and she could not afford to buy an entirely new collection of monochromatic clothes.

Instead, she accepted a job at DFS, another LVMH-owned business, where she initially worked in the tobacco category. The role eventually opened doors to new opportunities, taking her around the world and allowing her to move into the wine business.

Patrick described the experience at DFS as an incredible opportunity. However, her association with Sephora was far from over.

In 2006, she received another opportunity to join the beauty retailer through a referral from Carolyn Bojanowski, who is now the company's executive vice president for merchandising. Interestingly, Patrick interviewed with the same human resources representative she had turned down eight years earlier.

The dress code was still largely unchanged, although Sephora had added red to its approved colour palette. Patrick recalled that it would take another six or seven years before the company began allowing more colours.

Her professional journey also included stints at Restoration Hardware and Peet's Coffee & Tea before she returned to Sephora. After joining the beauty retailer in 2006, Patrick spent the next 18 years rising through its ranks.

In April 2024, she was appointed CEO of Sephora North America. Her performance also received recognition during LVMH's half-year earnings call in July.

Patrick's varied career experiences have also influenced her approach to leadership. She believes in building diverse teams and giving employees the freedom to do their jobs without unnecessary obstacles. "So I definitely believe in building diverse teams, and I do feel that my job as a leader is to protect them from the noise and deal with the things that I should be dealing with," she said.