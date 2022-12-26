Shashi Tharoor Congratulates CAT Topper Who Scored 100 Percentile For Fourth Time

Renjith has completed his graduation from the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore recently announced the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022, in which Renjith Thomas Joshua secured a 100 percentile for the fourth time. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday took to Twitter to congratulate Mr Thomas, who is a CAT tutor based out of Thiruvananthapuram.

"Congratulations Renjith for scoring 100 percentile in CAT 2022. As your MP I can say you make not just Thiruvananthapuram but all Kerala proud. Thank you for making efforts to eliminate children's fear of mathematics through your startup MyLQ," Mr Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

Take a look below:

Congratulations Renjith for scoring 100 percentile in CAT 2022. As your MP I can say you make not just Thiruvananthapuram but all Kerala proud. Thank you for making efforts to eliminate children's fear of mathematics through your startup MyLQ. https://t.co/7fXv1pbISc — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 25, 2022

According to MyLQ, Renjith Thomas Joshua is a CAT tutor who has been attempting the entrance exam since 2009, out of which he has only once scored less than 99.5 percentile.

"Renjith is a serial 100iler in CAT and has been in the field of aptitude training for the last ten years. From 2014 to 2021, his CAT percentiles, in order, have been 99.85, 100, 100, 100, 99.99, 99.99, 99.97, and 99.97," the website read.

Also Read | Man In US Jumped Onto Tracks To Pick Up Phone, Killed By Train

Renjith has completed his graduation from the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET). "More than just teaching Math and English concepts, his fundamental fascination is with the very nature of competition, and the question of how anyone becomes really good at anything," as per MyLQ.

Meanwhile, coming back to the CAT results, 11 students from 8 states scored a perfect percentile on the examination this year. As per the IIM Bangalore release, about 2.22 lakh candidates appeared in CAT 2022 exam out of 2.55 lakh registered eligible candidates. The Institute recorded a total of 87 percent attendance of candidates.