Man In US Jumped Onto Tracks To Pick Up Phone, Killed By Train

The man died after being hit by a New York subway train. (Representational Image)

A man in the United States was killed by a subway train after he jumped on the tracks to retrieve his phone, according to a report in New York Post. The incident took place at Queens station on Sunday. The outlet said in its report that the 46-year-old was standing on the platform at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station when he dropped his cellphone onto the tracks just after 11:30 pm.

The man immediately jumped onto the tracks to pick up the phone, but was unable to get back on the platform in time, the police said. The northbound F train passed through the station in high speed leading to the unfortunate incident, the cops further said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not been revealed, and the police are working to inform his family members.

A similar incident took place in Brooklyn, where another man was found dead on an L train. The man's body was found sitting upright on a bench inside the train, said the police. They have launched an investigation.

A few days ago, a 22-year-old woman was fatally struck by a train in New York. The incident took place after she fainted and fell on the tracks.

According to the Daily Beast, Helen Chen was an intern for the investment bank Lazard. She was returning from an outing with the colleagues.

"Lazard is devastated about the tragic death of our colleague. The loss of someone so early in life is unimaginable," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by the outlet.

The Burbank, California, resident was a student at New York University's Stern School of Business.