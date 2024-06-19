'Shame': Bengaluru Man's Post On Empty Co-Working Space During Office Hours Sparks Debate

the post has amassed over three lakh views.

Recently, there have been a lot of discussions on work culture and how the youth of the country should work for long hours to compete effectively on the global stage. Many industry leaders have voiced their opinions on the same. Now, a man's post on an empty co-working space at 6:30 pm has stirred chatter on the internet. The user, Sagar Lele "shamed" working professionals for leaving early.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "There was a time when I'd have to reach office at 7am and leave at 2am for me to be the first to reach and last to leave."

"This is a co-working space in Bangalore at 6:30pm. Shame," Mr Lele concluded the post alongside a picture of an empty office space.

Since being shared yesterday, the post has amassed over three lakh views and over a thousand likes on the microblogging platform.

A person said, "people leave early to avoid traffic and work from home."

"You are the decisions you make. Some employees choose not to play the optics game. You do you," wrote a user.

A third said, "the only people who got offended by this are those who don't actually work but believe they do."

"Why would I work insane hours if I am only paid to work 8 hours? The math ain't mathing for me," commented a person.

A person added, "What did you expect, GOLD MEDAL? Sorry but no, people are smart these days. More time doesn't mean more output. Putting concentrated 8 hrs is very productive. Rest of the time is for family and for ownself. I would love to see a company like Tesla, SpaceX if one is leaving at 2am and coming at 6.30am. Indian companies are avg at best."

An X user wrote, "Shame if you go home on time? What kind of toxicity is breeding in the society? #WorkLifeBalance"

"Get a life! Start living before it's too late. Impact counts, not hours," commented another person.