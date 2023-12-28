Shakira Statue's Plaque Attracts Internet's Attention. Here's Why

The 21-feet bronze sculpture is located in Barranquilla.

A bronze statue of Grammy-award-winning singer Shakira has been unveiled in her home town of Barranquilla, in Colombia. The statue, measuring 21 feet, depicts her famous belly-dancing pose. The sculpture is located in a park along the banks of the Magdalena River and was uncovered in the presence of her parents. However, the plaque caught the internet's attention after several users noticed a spelling mistake in the sculptor's name, as per a report in the Independent.

The statue's plaque reads, "On 2 January 1977, born in Barranquilla for the world: A heart that composes, hips that don't lie, unparalleled talent, a voice that moves masses, and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity. Shakira's sculpture is cast in 6.50 metres of bronze performing her iconic belly dance. The end of her skirt in aluminium symbolises the waves of the sea and the river."

It added, "Her raised arms and hands interlocked vertically represent the reach of transcendence. Made by artist Yino Marques in the La Paz neighbourhood with the support of students and graduates of the District School of Arts." The names of Jaime Pumarejo Heins and Yino Marquez appear below the description.

However, Shakira's fans and supporters could not understand why the sculptor's last name was spelt two different ways.

"Can someone please explain whether the artist's last name is with an S or a Z?" said a user.

Another added, "I appreciate the tribute, but this detracts a lot."

"This kind of mistake really annoys me," commented another user.

Meanwhile, the sculpture "shows millions of girls that they can, that they can pursue their dreams and any of them can achieve what they want," city's Mayor Jaime Pumarejo said, noting that he used to see Shakira sing at local children's concerts.

Shakira, who lives in Miami, said in a statement from the mayor's office that she was honoured by the statue and that Barranquilla will always be her home. The singer had a great year in 2023, winning three Latin Grammy awards, one of which she shared with fellow Colombian musician Karol G.