Several Hollywood Stars Test Positive For Covid Days After Golden Globe Awards

As per CDC, weekly Covid cases in the US have topped 400,000 in the last weeks.

Following appearances at Golden Globes last week, a number of celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19. Several stars, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Collin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Jamie Lee Curtis, revealed they contracted the virus after attending the award show.

Taking to social media, Mr Pfeiffer apologised for missing the Critics Choice Awards, which aired on Sunday, and confirmed that he has contracted Covid. "I'm so sorry to be missing the Critics Choice Awards today. Yep, Covid. Especially disappointed not to witness @thejeffbridges receive his Lifetime Achievement Award," he wrote on Instagram.

Separately, Jamie Lee Curtis also expressed her grievances saying, "Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms."

According to the BBC, public health experts have said that the news of actors and actresses falling ill is not surprising due to the relaxed regulations and people gathering indoors. "This is sort of a window into what our future holds," said Dr John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital.

"I mean, this is not unexpected. You have indoor gatherings during a time when a lot of virus is circulating, whether it's cold or flu, and proximity without masking and especially if there was also no testing requirements," Dr Brownstein added. He continued, "It's not surprising that you're going to have active transmission of viruses, one of the many respiratory viruses that are circulating now."

Also Read | Gita Gopinath Describes IMF's Global Outlook For 2023, Says "Tough Year Ahead, But..."

Notably, COVID-19 safety precautions like testing, vaccination and face mask requirements have been inconsistent this awards season, according to the outlet. Some in-person events and ceremonies have not required any safety measures, while others, like the Golden Globes, have required either testing, proof of vaccination or both.

Meanwhile, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, weekly Covid cases in the United States have topped 400,000 in the last weeks. Weekly Covid deaths are also trending upwards, with 3,907 reported as of 11 January.