Serena Williams Teases Friends Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over Royal Feud

Harry and Meghan appeared to take the joke in stride

Tennis star Serena Williams playfully teased her friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while introducing the ESPY Awards, which celebrate sports achievements. During her energetic opening monologue, the 42-year-old Williams also touched on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap feud and criticized NFL player Harrison Butker for his remarks encouraging women to embrace traditional homemaker roles, the Independent reported.

The event was held on Thursday, July 11, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

"Prince Harry and Meghan are here, let's give it up for them," said Williams as she opened her speech.

"But please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight. Because this is my night and I don't want to be overshadowed by accusations you guys are taking up too much oxygen."

Harry and Meghan appeared to take the joke in stride, clapping and smiling. The remark seemed to reference their ongoing absence from public and family events amid claims that their presence could be distracting.

Serena: “ please Meghan & Harry try not to breathe too much tonight, I don't want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you're taking up too much oxygen” Yes truer words have never been spoken. #HarryAndMeghan#GoodKingHarry#PatTillmanAward#ESPSYAwards#InvictusGamespic.twitter.com/zhspikaMMw — Carmella (@Sussex5525) July 12, 2024

At the glittering ceremony in Los Angeles, the estranged prince accepted the Pat Tillman Award for veterans, recognizing his work with the Invictus Games, an initiative celebrating the sporting achievements of wounded, sick, or injured service members.

However, ESPN's decision to honour the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex was controversial, with tens of thousands signing a petition arguing there were more deserving recipients.

Mary Tillman, the mother of the late veteran after whom the award is named, expressed her confusion, calling Harry a "controversial and divisive" figure.

While accepting the award, Harry praised Mary Tillman and paid tribute to his mother, the late Princess Diana, telling the audience that "the bond between a mother and son is eternal."

Williams and Markle, who have been friends for over a decade, bonded over the pressures of public life. Following Markle's revealing Oprah interview in 2021, the tennis legend called the Suits actress the "strongest person I know."

