Scientists Baffled by 2,000-Year-Old 'Computer' Discovered 120 Years Ago

The researchers theorized that the device tracked the movements of the sun

Scientists have been puzzled by discovering a remarkably complex 2,000-year-old device known as the Antikythera mechanism, often called "the first computer." This astronomical calendar was found in a Greek shipwreck in 1901 and has confounded researchers ever since BGR reported.

The hand-powered instrument used a wind-up system to track the celestial movements of the sun, moon, and planets. It also functioned as a calendar, marking the phases of the Moon and the timing of eclipses. Despite its seemingly simple purpose, the mechanism was more advanced than any other tool created in the following thousand years.

Currently, the Antikythera mechanism is in 82 separate fragments, with only a third of its original structure remaining, including 30 corroded bronze gearwheels. Researchers from University College London used 3D computer modelling to uncover how the device worked, describing it as a "creation of genius."

Adam Wojcik, a materials scientist at UCL, stated, "We believe that our reconstruction fits all the evidence that scientists have gleaned from the extant remains to date."

The researchers theorized that the device tracked the movements of the sun, moon, and planets on concentric rings, reflecting the ancient Greek belief that these celestial bodies revolved around Earth. As explained in Scientific Reports, "Solving this complex 3D puzzle reveals a creation of genius-combining cycles from Babylonian astronomy, mathematics from Plato's Academy, and ancient Greek astronomical theories."