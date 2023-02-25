School Student In US Brutally Thrash Teacher Who Confiscated His Nintendo Switch

The Florida student has been taken into custody.

In a disturbing event that occurred in the United States, a female staff member of a Florida school was brutally thrashed by a teenage student after she took his Nintendo Switch away.

According to the Fox News story, the violent altercation took place at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, on Tuesday. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office reported that a 17-year-old was detained and charged with felony aggravated assault with bodily harm.

According to deputies, he became irate when a female teacher's assistant stole his Nintendo Switch during class.

The disturbing event was captured on tape by the CCTV cameras, and it reveals the 6'6" and 270-pound 17-year-old student pushing the teacher's assistant to the ground before continuing to punch and kick her.

After continuously stomping on the paraprofessional inside Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, the youngster punched the woman many times.

According to The New York Post, several other employees who saw the savage assault ran to rescue the teacher from the violent student, who was then taken to a nearby hospital. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

In another video made public by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the assailant is shown being handcuffed inside a Matanzas High School classroom.

BUNNELL, Florida - On February 21, 2023, the FCSO School Resource Deputies assigned to Matanzas High School were alerted to a paraprofessional employee being physically attacked on campus. Upon arrival, deputies located the female paraprofessional on the ground with severe… https://t.co/w5CpZIFuhkpic.twitter.com/rB9EhOfGIr — Denn Dunham (@DennD68) February 22, 2023

"The student stated that he was upset with the victim because she took his Nintendo Switch away during class," police said in a statement.