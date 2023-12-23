Santa Claus And Reindeer Granted Entry To The US Ahead Of Christmas

Santa Claus and his reindeer are a beloved duo, synonymous with Christmas magic.

Santa Claus can now fly his reindeer into the United States without concerns about legal issues, as the United States Department of Agriculture has granted clearance for the animals. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the USDA issued a transit permit on Thursday to "Mr S Nicholas Claus of the North Pole, a distributor with Gifts and Good Cheer, Inc."

"USDA is delighted to grant Mr. Claus and his reindeer a special permit to enter the United States, ensuring a seamless journey for the joy they bring each holiday season," Jenny Lester Moffitt, undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs, said in a news release.

"We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Claus and recognize the vital role of US milk and cookies in fueling his festive flight."

Veterinary officials ensured the reindeer met all entry requirements before issuing the permit. Dr. Rosemary Sifford, USDA's Chief Veterinary Officer, stated: "At a recent inspection, the reindeer were found to be healthy and able to prance and paw with each hoof."

It was noted on the health certificate that one reindeer, Rudolph, has a minor physical anomaly. However, APHIS indicated that Rudolph's red nose, while bright, was normal for him and not a concern.

APHIS regulates the movement of cervids, including reindeer, to protect the health of America's livestock population. The permitting process provides assurance that only healthy animals enter the United States.

