Sandra Bullock's Partner Bryan Randall Dies At 57

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall has died after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. According to People magazine, Mr Randall died "peacefully" on August 5. He was 57 years old.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared, as per the outlet.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the family added.

According to Mayo Clinic, ALS is a "nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord". The disease causes "loss of muscle control" and "gets worse over time".

Sandra Bullock, an Oscar-winning Hollywood actress, met the model-turned-photographer when he was hired to capture her son Louis' birthday party in 2015. According to USA Today, the two started dating shortly after and were even spotted out by Peparrazi before they made their red carpet debut at the 'Our Brand Is Crisis' premier in October of that year.

Together, the couple were parents to three children: Ms Bullock's adopted kids Louis Bardo and Laila, and a daughter Mr Randall had from a previous relationship.

In a 2021 episode of the talk show 'Red Table Talk', Ms Bullock addressed the topic of marriage. "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children- three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," Ms Bullock said at the time.

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she said, adding, "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

In the same interview, the Hollywood star also said that Mr Randall is a great "example" to her children.