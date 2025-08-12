"Was Hamas Military Operative": Israeli Envoy To NDTV On Al Jazeera Journalist Killed In Gaza

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Monday called Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering press members outside Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital, a "Hamas military operative". In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Mr Azar said that Hamas has been "disguising" itself as journalists, medical teams, and aid workers to "deceive the international community".

"This is another example of the deceit that is coming from Hamas. We have targeted a terrorist whose name is Anas al-Sharif, who was a listed member of the Hamas military wing and a commander of a cell in Jabalia. And this guy, who was also an Al Jazeera journalist, was military trained by the military wing of Hamas," he said.

Mr Azhar asserted that no journalist can work freely in Gaza if he's not a member of Hamas or does not pay allegiance to the Palestinian group.

"We didn't just target somebody for paying allegiance to Hamas. We targeted Anas al-Sharif because he was a military operative. And we have proof of that because we have captured the intelligence materials from the intelligence arm of Hamas that was sitting under a UN installation. So we have to stop thinking that Hamas is playing clean and buying all this information that is coming from agencies that are trying to portray something that is not true," the Israeli envoy told NDTV.

Al-Sharif was among seven people killed in the Israeli strike in Gaza. Moments before, the 28-year-old journalist was reporting on intense Israeli "fire belt" bombardments in Gaza City. With him, Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh, and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa and Mohammed Noufal also died, the broadcaster said.

Shortly after the attack, the Israeli military admitted to targeting them and labelled Al-Sharif as a "terrorist" who "served as the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas".

"Hamas terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as an Al Jazeera journalist Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops. Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and salary records, prove he was a Hamas operative integrated into Al Jazeera," the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) wrote on X.

🎯STRUCK: Hamas terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as an Al Jazeera journalist



Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and… pic.twitter.com/ypFaEYDHse — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 10, 2025

Al Jazeera journalist's final message

Al-Sharif had written a "final message" before his death what was described as his "last will and testament" - which was posted by supposedly the journalist's friend after his death was confirmed.

"This is my last will and testament, my final message. If these words of mine reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice. Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you. God knows that I have exerted all my effort and strength to be a support and voice for my people, ever since I opened my eyes to life in the alleys and neighborhoods of Jabalia refugee camp," the post read.

Al-Sharif also advised people of Gaza not to be silenced by restrictions, nor to be held back by borders.

"Be bridges toward the liberation of the country and its people, so that the sun of dignity and freedom may shine upon our usurped homeland," he wrote.

The journalist also urged people to take care of his family, especially his daughter - whom he had not yet seen grow up, his son, wife, and mother.

"If I die, I die steadfast in my principles, bearing witness before God that I am content with his decree, faithful in meeting him, and certain that what is with God is better and everlasting. Do not forget Gaza. And do not forget me in your righteous prayers for forgiveness and acceptance," the post said.