Samsung Executive Carries A $100 Bill She Refuses To Spend. Here's Why

Annika Bizon, vice president of Samsung UK and Ireland, has revealed that she carries a signed $100 bill in her wallet at all times, but she never spends it. Given to her by a former boss, she treats it as a symbolic reminder that some things are more valuable as sources of confidence and security than for their monetary worth. Rather than viewing it as emergency cash, Bizon treats it as a psychological safety net and personal good luck charm when making major decisions. In an interview published by Fortune , Bizon explained that she treats the bill as entirely untouchable.

The habit reflects a philosophy shaped by financial independence from a young age. Bizon began working at 16 after her parents told her she would need to earn her own spending money. She took weekend jobs and later managed two local shoe stores during the summer, experiences that helped instill a strong work ethic and a practical approach to money.

"At sixteen, my parents made it clear, if I wanted spending money, I had to earn it," Bizon told Fortune.

After studying business and economics, a chance meeting with a client at Universal Pictures unexpectedly led to a job offer that shaped her career. She spent nearly 15 years in the entertainment industry before joining Samsung in 2021. Since then, Bizon has received multiple promotions and is now a key figure in determining Samsung's strategy as it moves through the rapidly changing AI era.

Bizon also revealed several personal finance lessons she learned along the way. Her best investment was a London flat purchased at auction for 175,000 pounds, which later doubled in value. Her worst purchase was a car bought mainly for its appearance, which quickly became expensive to maintain. She remains a strong believer in property investment and has kept her London apartment as a long-term asset and potential future home for her daughters.

On balancing work and family, Bizon argues that perfect work-life balance is unrealistic at senior leadership levels. Instead, she focuses on being fully present wherever she is. She and her husband share parenting responsibilities, and she relies on practical systems to stay organised, including an "emergency gift closet" - a collection of ready-to-use presents for birthdays, celebrations and unexpected occasions. The system helps her stay organised while juggling a senior corporate role and family responsibilities.

Outside work, she enjoys hiking, skiing and endurance challenges. She is currently training to climb the Matterhorn and credits activities such as mountain trekking for helping her stay focused and manage the pressures of executive leadership. She also revealed that she marked her promotion to vice president by buying a second-hand Chanel handbag she had wanted for years.

