Salman Rushdie Slams Elon Musk Over Free Speech: "Want Him To Be The First Man On Mars"

Acclaimed British-Indian author Salman Rushdie, who has faced numerous threats and survived a brutal stabbing, has spoken out against billionaire Elon Musk, expressing his strong dislike and discontent. In a recent interview with El Pais at the Hay Festival in Cartagena, Colombia, Mr Rushdie stated that he wishes Musk would "just leave," criticising the entrepreneur for failing to defend free expression.

When questioned about Elon Musk's stance on freedom of speech, specifically whether Musk's social media platform X promotes free expression by allowing diverse viewpoints, the author countered that Musk's actions actually undermine freedom of speech, rather than defending it.

"Elon Musk doesn't defend free expression. His social network curates the discourse of the extreme right. Appropriating a noble cause — such as freedom of expression — when what you do is the opposite is very dishonest. I'm not a fan of Mr. Musk. And I would love for him to be the first man on Mars," Mr Rushdie said.

When the interviewer pressed Mr Rushdie, saying "So, you want him to stay away...", the author nodded in agreement, reiterating his desire for Musk to "just leave". He also shared a personal anecdote, revealing that he had met Elon Musk about a decade ago.

"Yes, let him go. If he likes it so much, then let him go. I once met him, in Los Angeles, 10 years ago. And he said that it would take seven years to get to Mars. Seven years have already passed, and I really want him to leave," he added.

During the interview, he also shared his thoughts on a range of topics, including his personal experiences, literary insights, and societal commentary.

Notably, the 77-year-old writer was attacked on August 12, 2022, while on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. A man rushed the stage and stabbed him multiple times in the neck and torso. He was severely injured, suffering nerve damage in his arm, liver damage, and the loss of vision in one eye.

The attacker, Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from New Jersey, was arrested at the scene and later charged with attempted murder and assault. Authorities suggested that his actions may have been influenced by the longstanding fatwa issued against Rushdie in 1989 following the publication of The Satanic Verses.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Mr Rushdie survived and later spoke publicly about the attack. He also wrote a memoir titled Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder, which was published in 2024. In this book, he reflects on the 2022 stabbing attack, his recovery, and the impact it had on his life.