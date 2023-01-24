'Rust' Filming Will Continue With Alec Baldwin In The Lead Role: Lawyer

The movie 'Rust', which stars Alec Baldwin, is now under production.

The legal battles involving actor Alec Baldwin and his next movie, 'Rust', won't halt the making of this film, the movie's lawyer has confirmed. Following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie's set in October 2021, the actor, 64, is now facing an involuntary manslaughter charge. However, the actor insisted he did not pull the trigger.

According to Sky News, Melina Spadone, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions, said that Alec Baldwin will continue to play grandfather Harland Rust, while Joel Souza will return as Rust director following his wounding in the October 2021 shooting.

Ms. Spadone said that the movie is still on schedule to be finished. She added that there will be safety monitors on the project, functional weapons will not be allowed, and live ammunition will be prohibited, as it always has been.

The late cinematographer's husband, Matt Hutchins, remains executive producer, she said.

Baldwin was holding the Colt. 45 during rehearsals for the film when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza in October 2021. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies on Thursday said she planned to charge both Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins' death.

Baldwin reached a settlement in October in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the Hutchins family under which Hutchins would take a production role in Rust and filming would resume this month.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for the shooting, saying live ammunition should never have been allowed on set and weapons handlers were responsible for firearm safety.

An investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has yet to reveal how live rounds got onto the production.

(With inputs from agencies)