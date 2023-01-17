Rs 49 Lakh, 15 Surgeries - Woman's All-Out Effort To Be Kim Kardashian

Cherri Lee's first surgery took place when she was 20.

A woman in South Korea has spent $60,000 (Rs 49 lakh) to look like Kim Kardashian. Cherri Lee has undergone 15 surgeries to make herself look like the reality television star, according to a report in New York Post. She was born with the name Han Byeol and grew up watching Ms Kardashian, which gave her the dream to look like her idol, according to Korea Boo. The 28-year-old told the outlet that she did not like how she looked and her unhappiness increased as she became a teenager.

Ms Lee further claimed that her boyfriend broke up with her because of her looks when she was 20. This triggered her to go for a cosmetic surgery for the first time. It was a procedure to give her double eyelids, the Korea Boo report said.

Changing her look did not appeal to her ex-boyfriend, but Ms Lee fell in love with the look and opted for more such surgeries.

In the next eight years, she underwent 15 surgeries, including three Brazilian butt lifts, two breast augmentation procedures, a cheekbone surgery and a nose job.

"Kim has always been an inspiration to me and she's the most beautiful woman in the world in my eyes," Ms Lee was quoted as saying by New York Post. She said her face doesn't look like Ms Kardashian but "the overall vibe is her".

Ms Lee says her looks has changed so much that people don't believe she is an Asian.

"I actually look like a completely different person now to before. I look Western, and some of my Korean family don't even recognise me anymore," she said.

Ms Lee is a part-time English teacher and receives monetary support from her parents. And she said she doesn't "regret a single procedure and I'd do it all again and same".