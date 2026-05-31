Rs 28 Crore Luxury Home In San Francisco Lists OpenAI, Anthropic Shares As Payment Option

A newly restored Victorian home in San Francisco's Duboce Triangle has become the latest symbol of the city's AI-driven wealth boom after its seller announced that private shares in OpenAI or Anthropic could be accepted as payment for the property. Listed at $2.995 million (around Rs 28 crore), the three-bedroom residence at 160 Noe Street has generated widespread attention across the tech and real estate sectors. The unusual payment option reflects the growing influence of artificial intelligence companies in the Bay Area and highlights how valuable private AI equity has become before public listings.

The 2,495-square-foot home is a renovated unit in a 1907 Victorian duplex. It features 10-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry, marble finishes, designer lighting, remote-controlled solar skylights, a deep-soaking bathtub, landscaped outdoor spaces, and a spacious garage.

Listing agent Rachel Swann said interest spiked almost immediately after the listing was posted online. The listing's differentiator was a single line that Anthropic or OpenAI stock would be accepted as payment, and it didn't take long before that detail made the rounds on social media and in tech circles.

"My phone has been blowing up. It seems to be something that's very exciting for people," Swann told Business Insider.

The seller is a local luxury developer and avid supporter of artificial intelligence, and is specifically targeting employees who may not have the cash on hand to purchase a multimillion-dollar home the traditional way, but have valuable vested shares in AI startups. At companies like OpenAI, many workers have amassed substantial paper wealth as company valuations have skyrocketed, but much of that wealth is tied up in private stock.

While the proposal is legally possible, experts note that transactions involving private company shares are far from straightforward. Companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic typically maintain strict controls over secondary share sales through rights of first refusal and other transfer restrictions. Any deal involving private stock would likely require company approval and extensive legal review before it could be completed.

The listing is also part of a broader trend emerging in Northern California. Earlier this month, a Marin County homeowner reportedly offered his $4.8 million estate in exchange for Anthropic shares.