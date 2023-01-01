Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc Priced At Rs 18,700: Bill From 1986 Goes Viral

A bill from January 23, 1986 has gone viral on the internet and people are amazed.

People from all across the country have been buying Royal Enfield Bullet 350 bullet for decades, making it one of the most popular bikes in the country. It is the company's longest-running model, making it a legendary bike to own. Being the most recognisable bikes on roads, this vehicle has a separate fan-base. Royal Enfield Classic 350 underwent a few technical changes over several years, but the makers have tried to keep the look and feel intact.

According to their official website, pricing for the 'All New Classic 350' starts from Rs 2.2 lakhs (ex-showroom). But did you know that this bike was once priced at Rs 18,700? Although it might seem bizarre, we have proof. A bill from January 23, 1986 has gone viral on the internet and people are amazed. It was shared by Being Royal, a vintage bike enthusiast, on Instagram. The Rs 18,700 invoice of the bullet is 36 years old and was issued in Bokaro, Jharkhand by a dealer named Sandeep Auto Company.

Back then, the bullet mentioned in the bill was simply known as the Enfield Bullet. It was a dependable motorcycle that was mostly used by the Indian army to patrol border areas.

Since being shared, the post has over 53,000 likes. A person said, "I have an 1984 February model priced at Rs. 16100. Still my companion for more than 38 years."

A second person added, "Now a times RE doesn't give even 250 Rs discount."

"We had bought a Bullet from Ali Bhai Premji the dealer in Mumbai (then Bombay) Grant road Opposite Minerva cinema in the year 1980 for the handsome amount of Rs. 10500/- YES TEN THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED!!! " remarked another user.

"Golden Days," added a fourth person.

One user said, "Old machines are way better."