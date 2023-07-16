''Royal Embrace'': Kate Middleton Hugs And Consoles Ons Jabeur After Wimbledon Loss

Ons Jabeur lost the Wimbledon women's singles final to Marketa Vondrousova

In a heartwarming moment, Kate Middleton rushed to console Ons Jabeur after she lost the Wimbledon women's singles final to Marketa Vondrousova on July 15. Notably, Ms. Jabeur suffered a 6-4, 6-4 loss against the Czech star and broke down in tears on the court after missing her third opportunity to win a slam final.

Kate Middleton, who was present at the stadium, hugged Ms. Jabeur and rubbed her arm to console her as she collected her shield.

A video has surfaced online showing the Princess of Wales talking to Ms. Jabeur on the court and attempting to cheer and comfort her with a friendly comment. The official Twitter handle of Wimbledon shared a tweet of the touching moment and wrote, ''A royal embrace.''

“She didn't know if she wants to give me a hug or not. I told her hugs are always welcome from me. That was a very nice moment and she's always nice to me. She encouraged me to be strong, to come back and win a Grand Slam, win a Wimbledon. Obviously, she was very nice,” Ms Jabeur said.

She further said, ''I will try to speak because this is very tough. I think this is the most painful loss of my career. First I want to say congratulations to Marketa and her team for this amazing tournament. I am not going to give up and I will come back stronger. It's [an] amazing tournament for me, I want to thank my team for always believing in me.''

''We are going to make it one day, I promise you. Thank you, guys, for coming, thank you for cheering for me. I really appreciate your support, it has been a tough journey but that is tennis. I promise I'll come back one day and win this tournament,” she continued.

Notably, Kate Middleton is the royal patron of the All-England Tennis Club.

After the video of their interaction went viral, many hailed her for the warm gesture. One user wrote, ''What a wonderful moment, the Princess of Wales giving Ons the recognition and praise she deserves. Love it. Congrats on her efforts in the finals.''

Another wrote, ''Two amazing ladies. Come back next year ONS, we're all rooting for you.''