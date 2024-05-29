Rishi Sunak Sports Rs 79,000 Backpack During Campaign Visit To One Of UK's Poorest Areas

Mr Sunak was seen carrying a luxury Tumi bag monogrammed with his initials 'RS'

UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wore a 750 Pounds (approximately Rs 79,497) backpack today while visiting one of the country's poorest areas on the campaign trail, where he was questioned about 'levelling up' funds.

Mr Sunak was seen carrying a luxury Tumi bag monogrammed with his initials 'RS' as he boarded the train to Cornwall. He took the sleeper service to Penzance as part of the Conservative Party's campaign in the South West of England, the Manchester Evening News reported.

The backpack is believed to be the Tumi Arrive Bradley model, sold for 750 Pounds in upscale stores such as Selfridges.

Paddington Station, London: Rishi Sunak boarding the sleeper train to Cornwall, sporting a £750 luxury monogrammed Tumi Arrive Bradley backpack pic.twitter.com/ojWi76ovcu — Jane Fleming (@fleming77) May 29, 2024

Meanwhile, this is not the first time, Mr Sunak sported an expensive piece. In July 2022, he wore 490-pound Prada suede shoes on a visit to a building site.

The latest Sunday Times Rich List revealed that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty's wealth overtook that of King Charles.

Per this index, the couple's fortune has increased by more than 120 million pounds over the past year. Overtaking the UK's monarch King Charles, their wealth jumped from last year's 529 million to 651 million pounds in 2024.

However, the report added that estimating the personal fortunes of monarchs is tricky. It must be noted that the wider wealth of the monarchy, which includes various estates and palaces, has been estimated at dozens of billions of pounds.



