Reham Khan: 5 Points On Imran Khan's Ex-Wife

From her divorce from Imran Khan to publishing a memoir, Reham has been at the centre of controversy in the Pakistani media for many years.

Reham Khan: 5 Points On Imran Khan's Ex-Wife

Reham Khan announced her marriage to Bilal on social media platforms.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan announced on Friday that she got married to model and actor Mirza Bilal Baig in a ceremony in the United States. She announced this on the microblogging website Twitter.

  1. Reham Khan is a Pakistani-British television journalist who has worked for a number of well-known news organizations, including the BBC; she also produced the Pakistani film Janaan, a romantic comedy set in Swat Valley.

  2. Reham Khan was born in Ajdabiya, Libya, in 1973. After studying in Pakistan, she began working as a broadcast journalist in the UK in the mid-90s, according to the Daily Pakistan.

  3. Reham was first married to Ijaz Rehman, who is a psychiatrist. The couple got married in 1993 and divorced in 2005. Her second marriage with Imran Khan lasted for barely 10 months, Geo News reported.

  4. After moving to Pakistan in 2012, she met Imran Khan when she interviewed him for a local TV show.The couple got married in 2014 and divorced in 2015.

  5. After their divorce, Reham Khan accused Imran Khan of being "unfaithful." Later, Reham published her autobiography in 2018 titled "Reham Khan," which revolved around her marriage with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and talked of drugs and abuse by the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, the report said.



Post a comment

Featured Video Of The Day

Ram Charan Shows Off His Naatu Naatu Move At NDTV Event
.