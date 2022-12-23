Reham Khan: 5 Points On Imran Khan's Ex-Wife

Reham Khan is a Pakistani-British television journalist who has worked for a number of well-known news organizations, including the BBC; she also produced the Pakistani film Janaan, a romantic comedy set in Swat Valley.

Reham Khan was born in Ajdabiya, Libya, in 1973. After studying in Pakistan, she began working as a broadcast journalist in the UK in the mid-90s, according to the Daily Pakistan.

Reham was first married to Ijaz Rehman, who is a psychiatrist. The couple got married in 1993 and divorced in 2005. Her second marriage with Imran Khan lasted for barely 10 months, Geo News reported.

After moving to Pakistan in 2012, she met Imran Khan when she interviewed him for a local TV show.The couple got married in 2014 and divorced in 2015.