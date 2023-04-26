Reddit User Asks ChatGPT To Create 'Outstanding' CV, Reveals What Happened Next

The user claims that he now has an ''extremely high interview invitation rate.''

OpenAI's ChatGPT, which was launched in November last year, has exploded in popularity worldwide and has become the fastest-growing consumer application in history. The chatbot has been grabbing eyeballs with its ability to have natural conversations with users and answer a range of questions. Given its capabilities, users all over the world have been figuring out what experiments they can do with it.

Now, a Reddit user revealed that he took ChatGPT's help to apply for jobs and also create a personalised Curriculum vitae (CV) accordingly. He claims that he now has an ''extremely high interview invitation rate.'' In the post, he mentioned that he asked ChatGPT to create a CV that ''makes him stand out.''

"I have been using ChatGPT to apply for jobs. I gave it my CV and the job description/person specification. I ask it to adapt my CV/experience into a person specification tailored for that role. I ask it to provide outstanding answers to any question it asks, using my cv/experience to generate examples of how I have met the person's specification with examples using the STAR framework for each and every one. I ask it to make the application amazing, make it stand out, and make the interviewer very impressed," the user wrote.

The user further mentioned that received an extremely high response rate and invitations for interviews, with several interviewers saying that his application was ''outstanding'' and that they were ''impressed with his application''.

''I have an extremely high response rate inviting me for interviews, this is for jobs that I would never have even considered myself at the level for at all. I half-heartedly go through a list of jobs and apply for them and get a response from a large amount asking me for interview, '' he added.

