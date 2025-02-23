Reddit User Alerts About New Scam In Gurugram: "An Ertiga Came From Behind..."

A leisurely walk after lunch in Gurugram took a terrifying turn for three pedestrians when a man in a car intentionally struck them with his vehicle's side mirror. As detailed in a Reddit post, an Ertiga approached from behind and deliberately made contact with one of the pedestrians using its side mirror. The vehicle then proceeded forward and came to a stop. Initially, the pedestrians assumed the driver had stopped to apologize. However, the situation took a disturbing turn when the driver exited the vehicle and began verbally abusing the group, making aggressive and derogatory comments. He blamed them for damaging his mirror, hurled insults, issued threats, and demanded cash from them.

"Then the horror started- the person driving the car stepped outside and started abusing everyone "Tumhare baap ki road hai, mera shisha thodi diya". Alleging that we hit his side mirror and it's damaged. He was a tall bulky local guy. He started abusing and threatening us. In the meanwhile, some bystanders and security guards from the nearby office gathered and tried to diffuse the situation, instead, he started behaving rudely and even more threatening us that he would ensure to ride the vehicle over the next time we were seen walking there and that we be careful while leaving our office in the evening,'' the user wrote.

See the post here:

Fortunately, the timely intervention of bystanders and guards prevented the situation from spiralling out of control, potentially saving the three pedestrians from a physical altercation. The abusive driver's primary motive appeared to be extortion, as he attempted to intimidate them into handing over money.

"Just wanted to alert all of you to be careful while you're walking on the roads. It is our responsibility to ensure that the vehicle coming from behind does not hit us and we have people around us to support us. God bless Gurgaon," the user warned.

The post rapidly went viral, sparking a wide range of reactions from social media users, with some expressing outrage and sympathy, while others offered differing perspectives on the incident. One user wrote, "Don't walk on the roads. Walk on the footpath. Enough drivers around in you never know what mood."

Another said, "How is this a scam, bro? Like he's being pretty straightforward that he's gonna beat you up... Where is the lie, the deceit?" A third advised, "Walk in the office premises only I do that only because there's a lot of open and green space there."

A fourth added, "Not a scam. Walking on the road with traffic coming from behind you is simply foolish anyway. What if someone gets a stroke or an MI while behind the wheel? How will you know the car isn't going to run over you."

