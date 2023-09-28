Ratan Tata Appeals For An Abandoned Dog In Mumbai, Shares Post

Mr Tata also mentioned that his office has taken responsibility for the dog

Industrialist Ratan Tata whose fondness for dogs is well known shared images of an abandoned canine in Mumbai recently and appealed for any leads regarding its owner. In his post, he mentioned that his office found a young abandoned/lost dog at Scion Hospital.

Mr Tata also mentioned that his office has taken responsibility for the dog and is taking complete care of the canine. He wrote, "My office has found an abandoned/lost dog last night at Sion Hospital, Mumbai. If you are his guardian or have any leads, please email reportlostdog@gmail.com with some evidence of ownership. Meanwhile, he is in our care and is being treated for his wounds."

Posted 3 hours ago, Mr Tata's post has collected 5 lakh likes and a flurry of comments and called him a "legend". A user wrote, "Sir u r Inspiration personified thank you for being you."

Another user wrote on Instagram, "This man keeps defining what "Humanity" is , at each and every stage of life. You're an Inspiration to a Billion people Sir Respect to this Legend."

"Why can't our nation have more individuals as selfless as you? You serve as a great inspiration, and your deep affection for animals is just one of the countless reasons we admire you .. love you always," the third user commented.

"Your humbleness is simply just a lesson for all of us," the fourth user wrote.

"Sir you are inspiration to dog lover and who hate dogs who hate voiceless thank you sir," the fifth user commented.

Earlier, an old video of Mr Tata recounting the time he confronted a gangster who was targeting Tata Motors also went viral.

The video was originally shared by Columbia Business School on their YouTube channel. The veteran industrialist shared that the incident happened in the early 1980s when he was the chairman of Tata Sons, he revealed that a gangster was trying to extort money from Tata Motors.



