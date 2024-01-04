Rapper Iggy Azalea Appears To Announce Retirement: 'Feel Passionately About Design'

Rapper Iggy Azalea made the announcement in a lengthy post on X

Grammy-nominated rapper Iggy Azalea has said that she is quitting her music career after 10 years and three hit albums, The 33-year-old made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter). Ms Azalea said that she is not going to finish her fourth album and didn't feel the "urge to go back to it". Tory Lanez, the Canadian rapper who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting fellow artist Meghan Thee Stallion, was supposed to be the executive producer of the upcoming album.

"For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world," Ms Azalea said in a lengthy post on X.

I've always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life.

She also explained in detail the thought process that decided to shift her focus away from music. "I've always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world," the rapper said.

"I know a lot of people have this idea that I was 'bullied away from music' and that's something I've always laughed at because I'd never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I'm too stubborn. I think I've even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don't like being viewed as someone who quits," she added.

Her fourth album was intended to be the follow-up to 2021's 'The End of an Era', which featured collaborations with BIA and Tyga, among others.

"In truth what I've known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about songwriting," said Ms Azalea. "That's why I want to let you know that I'm not going to finish my album. It's been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven't felt the urge to go back to it. I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my mind's focused on that and so I want to stick to what's undeniably best for me."

As per Billboard, the rapper has won a number of awards. Thirteen of her songs were in the Billboard Hot 100, and three top 10 hits.