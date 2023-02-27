Rakhi Sawant Set To Launch Acting Academy In Dubai

The academy is set to be inaugurated on March 1.

Actor Rakhi Sawant was spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday, to catch a flight the Dubai. When asked by paparazzi the purpose of her visit to Dubai, Ms Sawant revealed that she is opening an acting academy there. She added that the academy will help all the aspirants who have a dream of joining the showbiz industry.

Ms Sawant also took to Instagram to share the news. She was seen wearing a yellow sleeveless top with blue denim skirt. She said in the video, "I have opened an academy in Al Karama which will train aspiring actors from the Gulf and other countries to provide them work in Bollywood." The academy is set to be inaugurated on March 1.

This comes after her rocky marriage with businessman Adil Durrani has been making headlines since last month. The businessman was booked in a rape case in Mysuru and has been in custody of the Karnataka Police. Mr Durrani was charged with raping and defrauding an Iranian student in Mysuru while he was in judicial custody in Mumbai for a domestic violence case filed by Ms Sawant.

It was reported that Mr Durrani was acquainted with the student who was studying Doctor of Pharmacy in the city for the past five years. According to police, he allegedly raped her after promising to marry her.

Believing that they would get married, the Iranian student developed physical contact with him. However, the businessman refused to marry the student for the last five months. She then filed a complaint at VV Puram police station of Mysuru. Furthermore, she has also accused Mr Durrani of blackmailing her that he would share photos of their private moments on social media.