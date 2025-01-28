Rajasthan Man Donates Property Worth Crores To Tribals, Becomes Monk At Maha Kumbh 2025

Swami Hiteshwaranand Saraswati, a prominent saint from Rajasthan, was honoured with the prestigious title of Mahamandaleshwar at the 2025 Prayagraj Mahakumbh. The title was bestowed upon him on the Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha in the Magh month, a significant day in the Hindu calendar. Considered the second highest position in Sanatan Dharma after Shankaracharya, Mahamandaleshwar is a title reserved for spiritual leaders who demonstrate exemplary service and leadership.

Swami Hiteshwaranand Saraswati is associated with Salumbhar and Sarepur, and his elevation to Mahamandaleshwar has sparked celebrations across the Mewar region, with locals expressing joy and pride in his achievement. The Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani Akhara conferred this title upon him, marking a historic moment for the region.

Background of Swami Hiteshwaranand Saraswati

Born into a Shrimali Brahmin family in Chanod near Sumerpur, Pali, Swami Hiteshwaranand's mother, Hulasi Devi, hails from Kumbhalgarh in Kelwara. After embracing a celibate life, he renounced worldly pleasures and became the Peethadheeshwar of Katavala Math, a spiritual institution over 550 years old.

Becoming a Mahamandaleshwar: Criteria and Responsibilities

Maintain a clear distance from family members; any contact may result in removal from the Akhada. Avoid any character flaws or defects. Refrain from associating with individuals who have a criminal background. Steer clear of a life of luxury and excessive comfort. Abstain from consuming meat and alcohol.

Swami Hiteshwaranand Saraswati's elevation to Mahamandaleshwar is a moment of great pride for his followers, particularly in Mewar. His dedication to spiritual service and commitment to the welfare of society have earned him this distinguished recognition at the Mahakumbh.