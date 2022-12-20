Puducherry Students Make 'Avatar' Figurines Out Of Leaves And Coconut Shells. See Pics

The students made the figurines using coconut shells, Mandara leaves & palm leaves

Two students from Puducherry impressed the internet after they displayed their creativity by making unique figurines inspired from a Hollywood movie. According to an ANI report, the students from Seliamedu Government Higher Secondary School channelised their love for the James Cameron blockbuster 'Avatar' by creating figurines of the lead characters Neytiri, Jake Sully, and the Great Leonopteryx. The figurines have been created by the students, identified as Santosh and Navaneethakrishnan.

To create the character, it took them around a week to imitate the original characters from the sci-fi film. The best part is that they created the figurines using simple things available like natural waste materials, like coconut shells, Mandara leaves and palm leaves.

Sharing the images, ANI wrote, '' Students from Seliamedu Govt School created the characters of the film 'Avatar: The Way of Water' from natural waste material like coconut shells, Mandara leaves & palm leaves to welcome the film released on Dec 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu,Kannada & Malayalam.''

See the pictures here:

Puducherry | Students from Seliamedu Govt School created the characters of the film 'Avatar: The Way of Water' from natural waste material like coconut shells, Mandara leaves & palm leaves to welcome the film released on Dec 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu,Kannada & Malayalam pic.twitter.com/nlcZvnvJyD — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

Prior to this, the students had already made a sculpture of Tamilisai, which earned them huge appreciation.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. The movie was released in theatres in India on 16th December across languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film collected a whopping Rs 41 core on its opening day, and also added that the film is the second biggest Hollywood opener in India.

As per Deadline, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD 250 million.

