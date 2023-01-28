Princess Diana's Historical Family Home Goes On Sale For Rs 10 Crore

Five-bedroom Dallington Hall is on sale for Rs 10 crore.

A historic property that once belonged to Princess Diana's family in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom, is now up for sale for 995,000 pounds (Rs 10 crore), as per a report in Hello Magazine. Charles Spencer, the great-uncle of the king, lived at Dallington Hall, which also housed wounded soldiers during World War II. He also hosted Conservative Party members in the wine cellar when he was a politician.

When his older brother died in 1910, he became the 6th Earl Spencer and moved to Athorp House, where Diana grew up and was later buried.

According to the real estate website Jackson Stops, where the property is listed, "It was built for Sir Joseph Jekyll, Master of the Rolls. Later owned by the Raynsford family and subsequently the Spencer family from Althorp."

The house was built around 1720 in Harlestone stone, with a slated roof and sash windows.

The "two storey high staircase hall" with a "Georgian oak staircase" is one of the listing's highlights. There is a large drawing room, a dining room, and a spectacular breakfast room, as per the website. The kitchen is well fitted with built-in appliances. The lower ground floor features a large vaulted games room, a utility room, a well-equipped shower room with sauna, and a boiler room that could be used as an annexe.

"On the first floor there is a large master bedroom with shower room en suite, four further spacious bedrooms and a large family bath/shower room," the listing stated.

On Friday, Princess Diana's iconic purple velvet gown was auctioned off for $600,000 (approximately 4.9 crore). The gown sold for more than five times its pre-estimate value, making it the most expensive royal gown ever sold at auction. Sotheby's in New York organised the auction. It was worn by the Princess of Wales in an official royal portrait in 1991 and during a Vanity Fair photoshoot in 1997.