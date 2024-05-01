Princess Diana's First Work Contract Sold For Rs 8 Lakh At Auction

The document has been sold to an anonymous collector in the United States.

A work contract signed by Princess Diana two years before she married the then Prince of Wales, now King Charles, has been sold for over 8000 pounds (Rs 8.8 lakh) approximately) in an auction. The document has been sold to an anonymous collector in the United States, as per the BBC.

The document is thought to be the late princess' first official work contract. Andrew Stowe, from Auctioneum Ltd, said, "This is an incredible result. There was interest from all around the world, with bidders from America, Hong Kong, Canada and Australia all trying to get their hands on Diana's first work contract."

The document was filled out in black ink by the 17-year-old in May 1979. She completed the application form for the elite nanny agency Solve Your Problem Ltd. As per the BBC, it thought she deliberately listed her date of birth as 1960 instead of 1961 to "get a quicker job, or receive more pay".

"Princess Diana, her life, and her story, hold a very special place in so many people's hearts, and the result of this auction shows that she is still well remembered all around the world. At face value, this is just an everyday work contract; a piece of office stationery that lived in a filing cabinet alongside hundreds of others," he added.

Mr Stowe said that the contract represented one of the last "snapshots" of the "normal" life the Princess had. "Yet just over two years later, Diana Spencer would become Princess Of Wales and her life, and the whole of our history, would never be the same. This contract represents one of the last remaining snapshots of Diana's 'normal' life," he continued.

In the contract, the young woman did not disclose what kind of work she was looking for or how much she expected to get paid, but that she was seeking employment "as soon as possible". Her abilities are mentioned on the application as "cook - basic", "housework", "animals", and "ballet dancer". The words "lovely girl - send anywhere" are written at the bottom of the form. The document was filled just a few weeks after teenage Lady Diana Spencer moved to London. Her address is listed as Cadogan Place SW1, where she temporarily lived before moving to her own London flat at Colherne Court, Kensington, a few months later.

The document is thought to be Princess Diana's first official work contract to undertake various short-term jobs as a nanny, mother's help and child carer. Before this, in 1978 she had worked for friends and family, in an unofficial capacity, and some of them are noted as referees on the contract.

